Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Dua Lipa makes her runway debut at Versace's show during Milan Fashion Week

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Dua Lipa, who is known for making a statement with risqué ensembles in the best way, and her latest was so stunning that fans couldn’t stop swooning.

The music sensation wowed in a post she shared on Instagram that showed her giving a flirty stare to the camera wearing a sheer crystallized Fendi dress that hugged her curves and featured a plunging V-neckline.

Dua Lipa was looking smashing as sported a black bra underneath that was exposed in the look, which she paired with black stiletto heels. She also wore her hair in chic bouncy curls that were full of body.

