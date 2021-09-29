 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Web Desk

Piers Morgan blasts Harry and Meghan over 'hypocritical' NYC trip

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

In a scathing piece, Morgan addressed the Sussexes as 'the world's most toxic royals'

Piers Morgan has made another attempt at attacking Meghan Markle and Prince, this time over their NYC trip.

The British presenter called the Sussexes visit to the city 'hypocritical' in a scathing piece wherein he addressed them as 'the world's most toxic royals.'

Talking about their NYC trip, Morgan expressed his thoughts over the duo’s “hypocritical” trip, because they left life as working senior royals to have more privacy but yet they joined many public events and official meetings during their NYC trip.

Morgan has been a staunch critic of Meghan since a couple of years now.

He alleged he was a close friend of the former actress until she ghosted him when she started dating Prince Harry.

