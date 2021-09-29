Jenna Dewan talks about much-awaited wedding with Steve Kazee

The 40-year-old actress said she is still 'figuring out the ins and outs' of her upcoming nuptials

Jenna Dewan recently shed light on her highly-anticipated wedding with Steve Kazee.

Talking to PEOPLE, the 40-year-old actress said she is still "figuring out the ins and outs" of her upcoming nuptials.

"We're kind of still in the process of planning... but we have a lot of inspiration [and] ideas, and we know the feel that we want to have," Dewan said adding that "it's been a crazy year for everyone"

The actress noted the features the she has had the chance to thank for amid the pandemic, ""Organic," with friends and family "enjoying the company of who we have, when we're able to have a safe gathering. So, not too much stress."

She further said it will feel a lot like the invitations "ethereal bohemian classic," she added.

"That is very me and I think it'd be pretty hard to not incorporate those elements in any sort of event planning that I do," the actress revealed.

