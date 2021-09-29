 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Meghan Markle employed superstitious trick to ‘ward off bad vibes’ in NYC: report

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

An expert recently ousted Meghan Markle’s use of a superstitious trick, in an attempt to ‘ward off bad vibes’ during her trip to NYC.

This entire observation has been put forward by former Tatler journalist Mariella Tandy.

During her interview with MailOnline, she was quoted saying, “It's got an evil eye on the chain and the hand of hamsa, so you get double protection.”

“We get a lot of them gifted when someone is pregnant, and sometimes they buy an evil eye for the baby as well.”

Prince Harry also came under the microscope in Ms Tandy’s interview and was accused of “behaving like they're doing a royal visit” even after stepping down. 

