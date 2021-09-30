Angelina Jolie and Weeknd romance heating up?

Angelina Jolie seemingly began her new romantic journey with her rumoured boyfriend The Weeknd.

The mum-of-six has been photographed having dinner with the singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, and things between the pair are said to be heating up.

Both Angie, 46, and Abel 31 are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on."

They added that the the rapper “is in awe of” the Maleficent actress. Angelina was seen arriving at family-run Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California over the weekend.

Angelina arrived separately from the singer, but after a couple of hours inside, the pair exited the restaurant together. Angelina then headed back with the The Weeknd in his car.

Angelina Jolie and Abel have fuelled dating rumours in the past after they were seen enjoying at the same restaurant back in June.

