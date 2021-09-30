 
Piers Morgan facing backlash after slamming Daniel Craig's red carpet look

Former Good morning Britain (GMB) presenter Piers Morgan came under fire after slamming Daniel Craig's red carpet look on Wednesday

Excited fans appeared to disagree with Piers Morgan's "harsh" comment on Daniel Craig's pink jacket that he wore to the premiere of his new James Bond film on Tuesday.

Piers Morga has taken a savage swipe at Daniel Craig's suede pink jacket that he wore to the premiere of his new James Bond film No Time To Die, but fans are not happy with his remarks.

Hollywood star Daniel Craig rocked up to the red carpet event on Tuesday evening, wearing the colourful jacket along with a white shirt and a bow tie.

