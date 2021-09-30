 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in sizzling bikini snaps

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in sizzling bikini snaps

Kourtney Kardashian stunned fans as she put on her incredibly fit  physique on display.

In one of her sizzling pictures, Travis Barker's sweetheart can be seen laying on a day bed in black string bikini in Poosh spa day throwbacks.

The 42-year-old Kardashian offered guests novelty wellness treats and activities at home over the weekend and proved to be a huge success.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is looking back at the retreat fondly and giving her 144 million followers more glimpses into the A-list soirée.

Kim's sister took to Instagram Wednesday to share more outtakes from the September 25 Poolside with Poosh spa day.

Kourtney put her fit figures on full display as she sits on a wooden lounge chair with a coconut drink in her hand.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears' father removed as her guardian

Britney Spears' father removed as her guardian
Khloe Kardashian reveals her hair really fell out with 'Covid'

Khloe Kardashian reveals her hair really fell out with 'Covid'
Price of Prince William's shoes he wore to 'No Time To Die' premier revealed

Price of Prince William's shoes he wore to 'No Time To Die' premier revealed

Piers Morgan facing backlash after slamming Daniel Craig's red carpet look

Piers Morgan facing backlash after slamming Daniel Craig's red carpet look
Angelina Jolie and Weeknd romance heating up?

Angelina Jolie and Weeknd romance heating up?
Katie Price faces jail as she pleads guilty to drink driving crash

Katie Price faces jail as she pleads guilty to drink driving crash
Meghan Trainor addresses desire to have twins next: ‘I’m ready’

Meghan Trainor addresses desire to have twins next: ‘I’m ready’
English Heritage dedicates 'Blue plaque' to Princess Diana

English Heritage dedicates 'Blue plaque' to Princess Diana
From Bond to 'Macbeth': Daniel Craig to return to Broadway stage

From Bond to 'Macbeth': Daniel Craig to return to Broadway stage
Photo: Halsey releases first-ever look of baby Ender’s face

Photo: Halsey releases first-ever look of baby Ender’s face
BTS announce plans for ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert

BTS announce plans for ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert
Phoebe Bridgers served $3.8 million lawsuit by music producer for defamation

Phoebe Bridgers served $3.8 million lawsuit by music producer for defamation

Latest

view all