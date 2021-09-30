Mike Bloomberg made Global Advisor to Prince William's Earthshot Prize winners

The Earthshot Prize announced that former New York governor and climate action advocate Michael R. Bloomberg has been appointed as the Global Advisor to the Winners of Prince William's Earthshot Prize.

In this role, Bloomberg will draw on his global network of government, business and philanthropic leaders and harness the resources and expertise within his company and philanthropy to help scale and replicate the Prize Winners’ solutions.

Launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in October 2020, The Earthshot Prize is the most prestigious global environment prize in history. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot’ programme in the 1960’s, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, The Earthshot Prize aims to inspire collective action around our unique ability to innovate, problem solve and ultimately repair our planet.

The Earthshot Prize is centred around five ‘Earthshot’ goals: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix our Climate. Five £1 million prizes will be awarded each year for the next 10 years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

The first-ever Earthshot Prize Finalists were publicly announced by Prince William on Friday, September 17. The incredible group includes a 14-year-old innovator and activist whose solar-powered ironing cart could help reduce air pollution across India, the City of Milan and its food waste hub initiative which is cutting waste and tackling hunger as well as the China’s first public environmental database.

Bloomberg has supported The Earthshot Prize since its inception, including support for the design of the Prize in 2019.

In a joint op-ed in USA Today, Prince William and Michael R. Bloomberg highlighted the importance of urgency, optimism and innovation if we are to repair our planet in the next decade.