Wait is over for "Big Sky" fans as the ABC hit TV show's second is all set to premier tonight.

The shows features Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick, rose to global fame for her stellar performance in popular TV series "Vikings" in a key role.

She plays Jenny Hoyt, an ex-cop who, despite being separated from her husband, still does freelance work for his agency.

Created and directed by David E. Kelley, "Big Sky", the show is based on The Highway series of books by C. J. Box.