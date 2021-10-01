 
Friday Oct 01 2021
Miley Cyrus and Lorne Michaels to team up for New Year’s Eve Special

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Miley Cyrus, one of America's biggest celebrities, is all set to play a role in ringing in the new year.

Miley Cyrus will be the host of NBC's 2022 New Year's Eve special that is scheduled to be produced by Lorne Michaels.

Lorne Michaels is a Canadian television producer and screenwriter best known for creating and producing Saturday Night Live and producing the Late Night series, The Kids in the Hall and The Tonight Show.

The network has reportedly signed the singer to a "multi-hour, multi-city event with musical performances from numerous artists, including, most likely, Cyrus herself.

Despite confirming Cyrus as the host, it still remains unclear if she will be hosting from Miami or the classic New York City location.

While the 2022 line up remains unknown, fans are sure to be in for a treat as NBC has been known for bringing in some of the year's biggest stars.

Miley Cyrus is replacing The Voice host, Carson Daly, who had been hosting the event for the network since 2004.

