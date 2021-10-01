Hailey Bieber wins internet with her never-before-seen photos from wedding to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber gave fans a real treat on her wedding anniversary (September 30) as she shared some never-before-seen photos from her wedding tot Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

The 24-year-old model has shared some amazing snaps to Instagram in honour of their two-year anniversary.



The fashionista wrote a meaningful caption to commemorate the special date: “9.30.”

The sweet black and white photos, which attracted massive likes from fans and followers, feature one frame showing off Hailey’s stunning Off-White dress, a picture of them sharing an intimate kiss, and a fun flick of Justin and his wife enjoying themselves on the dance floor.



The model and her singer husband, Justin Bieber, first got married in 2018, spontaneously showing up to a courthouse in New York City for a no-frills ceremony.

Still, being two of the biggest stars in the world, they had to celebrate that big moment with family and friends, so they had their dream wedding a year later, on September 30, 2019.