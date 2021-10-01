 
Friday Oct 01 2021
Kate Middleton becoming the royal family’s ‘trump card’: report

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Experts believe Kate Middleton has officially become the royal family’s ultimate “trump card” since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure.

This claim’s been made by royal expert Duncan Larcombe and in his interview with OK! Magazine he was quoted saying, “I think the images of Kate on the red carpet causing A-List celebrities to be starstruck and bedazzled by her shows that no matter what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are up to in America, Kate is still very much a trump card in the Royals' pack.”

For those unversed, Kate was joined by Prince William, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at the No Time To Die premiere and according to reports, her “jolly lovely” attitude left everyone dazed. 

