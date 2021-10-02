 
Saturday Oct 02 2021
Adele teases return with her new album '30'

Music sensation Adele's exited fans believe that their favourite singer is set to return with a new album soon, as billboards with reported album title ’30’ on them have begun to emerge.

Adele released her last album ’25’ in 2015, with the number of the album title corresponding to the age of the singer when she started working on the record. 

Now 33, Adele would have begun work on ’30’ in 2018 or early 2019 if it is indeed the title of the new album.

Fans on social media are also speculating that Adele’s new album is related to the news that Taylor Swift is bringing forwards the release of the re-recorded version of her album ‘Red’

