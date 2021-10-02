Ellen Pompeo comes clean about pulling a verbal punch at Denzel Washington

Ellen Pompeo pulled a verbal punch towards Denzel Washington while he was directing an episode

Famed actor Ellen Pompeo has admitted to getting embroiled in a feud with one of Tinseltown's most revered names, Denzel Washington.

While chatting with her costar Patrick Dempsey in a new episode of her podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, the actor, 51, recalled how she pulled a verbal punch towards the A-lister while he was directing an episode of Grey’s Anatomy in 2016.

The show's lead star said the Oscar winner had checked into Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to helm an episode of the medical drama when the nasty match took off.

Pompeo shared that it all began when an actor wasn’t delivering his best performance during the filming.

“He made this choice to speak very softly — and I was pissed that I had to sit there and listen to this apology,” she said.

“And he wasn’t looking at me in the eye. Again, we love actors who make choices. And I yelled at him, I was like, ‘Look at me! When you apologize, look at me!’ And that wasn’t in the dialogue,” she shared.

“Denzel went ham on my [expletive]. He was like, ‘I’m the director! Don’t you tell him what to do!’ I was like, ‘Listen, [expletive], this is my show! This is my set! Who are you telling? You barely even know where the bathroom is!’”

Despite all the drama, Pompeo still expressed her admiration for the star, adding that she had “utmost respect for him as an actor, as a director, as everything.”

“I told his wife, I was like, ‘Yeah, he yelled at me today. He let me have it today, and I’m not OK with him, and I’m not looking at him, and I’m not talking to him,’” she added.