Jennifer Aniston turned down 'Serendipity' as she did not wish to be typecast

Filmmaker Chelsom noted that Aniston met with him 'in good faith without an offer'

Jennifer Aniston turned down the lead role in Serendipity, as she did not want to be associated with any labels in her career.



The 52-year-old actress did not accept the offer to work in the film as she not want to be typecast, according to director Peter Chelsom, as the queen of rom-coms,

“I distinctly remember Jennifer Aniston coming in to meet us,” Chelsom told Insider. “I remember when she came in, she said, ‘I do a romantic comedy once a week,’ her being on Friends at the time. So, she clearly had other things on her plate and it was her decision not to do it.”



The filmmaker also noted that Aniston met with him “in good faith without an offer,” adding, “We definitely would have made her an offer if she wanted to make [the movie].”

He added that Watchmen star Carla Gugino also came “extremely close” to being cast, saying her audition was “spectacular.”

Chelsom ultimately went on to cast Kate Beckinsale opposite John Cusack in the movie.