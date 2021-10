Turkish actress Esra Bilgic is promoting her new TV series titled "Kanunsuz Topraklar".

Esra, who rose to global fame for her stellar performance in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", plays a key role in the new series which also casts Uğur Güneş, another actor who appeared in the historical TV series.

Uğur played the role of Tugtekin Bey in the season 2 of Ertugrul. His tribe provides shelter to Kayi tribe when they are ambushed by Mongol army at the start of season 1.