Saturday Oct 02 2021
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s Bond premiere proved ‘difficult for Meghan Markle’: report

Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Experts believe Kate Middleton’s attendance at the NoTime To Die premiere ended up being “hard for Meghan Markle” by the end.

Royal expert and commentator Neil Sean made this claim during an interview with Daily Star and there he was quoted saying, “For Kate, she looked absolutely stunning, and this must have been very hard for Meghan, simply because she thought this was a big return to the world stage. Moving forward, there was another problem too.”

“The bigger problem is how you upstage something like that, and let me tell you how it works within the Royal Family – I know people say there's no competition but that's not true.”

“There is competition, and Kate proved that on Tuesday night because all eyes should have been on the ladies, the stars of Bond.”

