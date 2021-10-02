Prince Harry may name ‘racist royal’ in new memoir

Experts believe Prince Harry is considering the possibility of naming the racist royal who commented on Archie’s skin colour in his upcoming new memoir.



This claim comes amid news of growing fear among palace officials regarding Prince Harry’s intentions.

Royal insiders on the other hand believe Prince Harry may not have much of a choice in the matter.

One such expert who believes the latter is Penny Junor and during her interview with The Sun she claimed, “The publishers are going to want a lot for their money, such as naming this so-called racist.”

“He’s researching his mother’s life so he’s going to be talking about his parents’ marriage, the breakup, the affairs.”

She also went on to say, “That could be incredibly damaging for his father and Camilla. Charles is going to be king and Camilla his queen.”

“The last thing they or the country needs is another upsurge of anger based on what I believe to be false, false accusations.”