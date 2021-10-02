Kate Bosworth recalls ‘Remember the Titans’ release in anniversary tribute

Kate Bosworth recently gushed over the big girl energy she emanated while filming Remember the Titans in a 21st-anniversary tribute.



Kate recalled it all on Instagram with a lengthy caption and a collection of pictures taken on set.

The caption read, “Remember The Titans premiered Sept 29, 2000. (I was 16 years old!) Things I remember from making this special film… being nervous (I was a regular high school kid in a pretty unusual circumstance)!”

“The cast and crew were like family. Big sister energy for sweet 10 yr old Hayden Panettiere. My first crying scene (I sobbed in rehearsals and then panicked when I had nothing left when the cameras rolled, that was a learning lesson!) Ryan Gosling is a total sweetheart (but you all already know that :)”



She concluded by adding, “I’m so happy this movie still resonates with so many. The connection movies can bring to us is something I truly cherish. Big love and thanks for the incredible support throughout the years … we are so grateful. LEFT SIDE // STRONG SIDE”.