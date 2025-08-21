Howard Stern uses 'desperate' trick to save job

Report reveals Howard Stern's 'desperate hoax' to stay relevant

Howard Stern is a longtime host, but as the impression is gaining traction that the genre of late-night shows is declining, so are his ratings of The Howard Stern Show.



His team and he, reports say, employed what was called a "desperate hoax" to make the broacaster relevant.

As the 71-year-old is set to return to the airwaves on his show on SiriusXM, the source said, “They’re desperately trying to make this thing go viral to try to boost his numbers for his return [in September].”

The reason behind this alleged trick, the insider explained to Daily Mail, “His numbers are down so low that they’re trying … to get people to tune in to see what he’s going to say about getting ‘fired’ from Sirius [XM].”

It was allegedly part of “something they came up with on a viral scale to get people to tune in again since Stern’s numbers are pathetic.”

Howard, however, has been attached to the network since 2006 as he is said to dismiss the rumours of retiring “anytime soon," when he will return in September.

Meanwhile, these speculations come on the heels of a report that SiriusXM planned to “make [Stern] an offer when his contract ends in the fall, the company doesn’t intend for him to take it.”

Well-placed insider previously told The Sun, “Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It’s no longer worth the investment. … There’s no way they can keep paying his salary.”

It is relevant to mention that Stephen Colbert's earlier cancellation sparked a panic as it shocked many in the late-night talk show genre.