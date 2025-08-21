Here's what went wrong in Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum's relationship

Here's why Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum gave up on each other

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz shocked fans with their breakup news last November.

Following their split, Tatum is now dating Australian model Inka Williams, with their relationship confirmed in April after the two were spotted together earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Kravitz has sparked romance rumors with actor Austin Butler, who himself recently ended things with Kaia Gerber.

Now it can be reasonable to say that both stars have moved on from their relationship.

However, a resurfaced report has shed light on what actually went wrong between the Blink Twice co-stars.

According to Us Weekly, the couple’s busy schedules proved to be a breaking point.

“Travel and work were becoming an issue,” a source revealed at the time, noting that the two had simply begun to drift apart.

“They [had] been starting to drift apart and realized they didn’t want the same things.”

For Tatum, family ultimately came first. The insider shared that his 11-year-old daughter, Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan “[is] a priority,” and that realization made it clear he and Kravitz were never fully aligned for the long run.

For those unversed, Tatum and Kravitz first met in 2021 while working on the psychological thriller.

Their professional connection quickly blossomed into romance, and after two years of dating, the duo got engaged, making their breakup all the more unexpected.