Kylie Kelce drops relatable mom truth: 'Have to collapse'

Kylie Kelce stuns with her brutally honest mom life admission

Kylie Kelce just explained a hilarious difference between “mom showers” and “everything showers”.

The 33-year-old American podcaster, who shares her four daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, 5½, Elliotte Ray, 4, Bennett Llewellyn, 2, and Finnley "Finn" Anne, 4 months, with husband Jason Kelce, talked about the differences between a “mom shower” and an "everything shower” on the Thursday, August 21 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie.

Kylie began by stating that "everything shower" needs no explanations, saying, "It's when you actually get to shave your legs, exfoliate, maybe even moisturize after the shower. Well, dream big. That's different from a mom shower because a mom shower is, honestly, pits and crotch, bare minimum. Pits, crotch, butt, bare minimum."

She added, "For anyone who isn't a parent, there are certain that you have to do sometimes to be able to shower. Now there have been times where it has been me home with specifically Wyatt and I were home a lot, just the two of us. And honestly, bringing her into the bathroom with the entire swing."

The mother of four went on to share that the swing was the only thing to relax her daughter despite its big size.

"I would have to collapse it halfway to get it through the door of the bathroom. And then I would have to step over it to get into the shower," she revealed.

Kylie “once brought the pack and play in the bathroom at the shore. And even if someone else is home in the house, at least one of them ends up in the bathroom if I'm showering."

"And they'll stand outside and just yell to me the whole shower. I'm like, if we couldn't just have this conversation when I get out. And the minute I get out, guess what? No more interest. I actually don't want to talk to you anymore," the wife of former NFL star Jason joked.

"It was either... yelling over the water or not at all. And now this conversation's over,” Kylie Kelce said.