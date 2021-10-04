 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Elton John and Dua Lipa's Cold Heart seems to beat Ed Sheeran's Shivers for top spot

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Elton John and Dua Lipas Cold Heart seems to beat Ed Sheerans Shivers for top spot

Music sensations Elton John and Dua Lipa's 'Cold Heart' is heading to top spot, challenging Ed Sheeran for top spot in the singles chart

Sir Elton and Lipa's 'Cold Heart' (Pnau Remix) currently sits just 2,500 chart sales behind Sheeran track 'Shivers' in the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

Bad Habits, another song by Sheeran, is third in the chart as things stand, while his track Visiting Hours is at number 16.

Love Nwantiti by CKay is currently fourth, followed by Glass Animals song Heat Waves in fifth.

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever is also on course to return to the top 10 after rising two places to ninth.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears has plan to marry fiancé Sam Asghari on her 40th birthday

Britney Spears has plan to marry fiancé Sam Asghari on her 40th birthday
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' hot walk soars temperature in NYC

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' hot walk soars temperature in NYC
'Venom: Let There be Carnage' sets a new pandemic record

'Venom: Let There be Carnage' sets a new pandemic record
Daniel Craig to be honoured with spot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig to be honoured with spot on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Britain's Royal Ballet dancers will return to stage as Romeo and Juliet

Britain's Royal Ballet dancers will return to stage as Romeo and Juliet
Hollywood a-listers gear up for Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Charity Event

Hollywood a-listers gear up for Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Charity Event
Kirsten Dunst shares thoughts on her kids’ following in her footsteps

Kirsten Dunst shares thoughts on her kids’ following in her footsteps
Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's house after Aryan Khan's arrest

Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's house after Aryan Khan's arrest
Tia Mowry- Hardrict shares love or ‘Family Reunion’ costars

Tia Mowry- Hardrict shares love or ‘Family Reunion’ costars
Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore ‘have once-in-a-lifetime’ friendship: source

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore ‘have once-in-a-lifetime’ friendship: source
Sam Asghari ‘in charge of’ all Britney Spears’ affairs: source

Sam Asghari ‘in charge of’ all Britney Spears’ affairs: source
Queen Elizabeth addresses ‘trying period’ without Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth addresses ‘trying period’ without Prince Philip

Latest

view all