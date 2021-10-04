Elton John and Dua Lipa's Cold Heart seems to beat Ed Sheeran's Shivers for top spot

Music sensations Elton John and Dua Lipa's 'Cold Heart' is heading to top spot, challenging Ed Sheeran for top spot in the singles chart

Sir Elton and Lipa's 'Cold Heart' (Pnau Remix) currently sits just 2,500 chart sales behind Sheeran track 'Shivers' in the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.



Bad Habits, another song by Sheeran, is third in the chart as things stand, while his track Visiting Hours is at number 16.



Love Nwantiti by CKay is currently fourth, followed by Glass Animals song Heat Waves in fifth.

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever is also on course to return to the top 10 after rising two places to ninth.

