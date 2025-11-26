 
Hilary Duff reveals she became a pop star due to THIS singer

American actress and singer opens up about her decision to pursue a career in pop music

Geo News Digital Desk
November 26, 2025

Hilary Duff has recently admitted she decided to pursue a career in pop music because of one of the most popular pop stars of her time.

Younger star reflected on the pressures of rising to fame in the early 2000s in her music career.

“I think it was a combination of not entirely knowing what I was doing and also being thrilled to be a pop star,” recalled the 38-year-old in a new interview with Variety.

Hilary mentioned that she didn’t “grow up singing” because “I had a speech impediment when I was a kid”.

Therefore, the Lizzie McGuire actress pointed out that somebody “was telling my mom, ‘put her in voice lessons,’ and my mom” agreed.

“I ended up loving doing the voice lessons and exercises, but I wasn’t like a singer,” stated Hilary.

But the idea of becoming a pop star was purely her obsession with Britney Spears.

“It wasn’t until her love of voice lessons combined with an obsession with Britney that the idea of pursuing pop music truly clicked,” explained A Cinderella Story actress.

Hilary jokingly added, “I was like, well I’m also gonna be a pop star, so watch this.”

