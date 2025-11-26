Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads with post-Chiefs win celebration

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour six-part docuseries will premiere on December 12

Taylor Swift made Kansas City Chiefs win more special for Travis Kelce by staying by his side.

The Eras Tour performer first cheered from a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium during the match.

After the win, Grammy winner joined Super Bowl Champion and his family at 1587 Prime – the steakhouse co-owned by Kelce and teammate Patrick Mahomes.

An X (formerly Twitter) user put up a picture November 26 that sent the fans into frenzy.

The picture captured the global icon posing with her arm around her fiancé.

The duo is joined by her father, Scott Swift along with other male friends of the three.

The caption read, “Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Scott Swift at 1587 Prime after the Chiefs game Sunday.”

The 35-year-old proved to be a fashion icon with her attire.

She donned a cream shirt over denim jeans securing it with a thin black belt.

Swift added to her charm flashing a sweet smile and keeping her long side braid hung over her left shoulder.

Fans gushed over the candid cuddle, calling it ‘the sweetest victory celebration’.

A clip from the game also went viral that showed Joe Jonas’ ex hugging everyone in the private suite as the Chiefs secured their win.