Ruth Wilson reflects on pressure of ageing in Hollywood

American actress reflects on cosmetic surgery in entertainment industry

November 26, 2025

Ruth Wilson has recently opened up about the struggle of ageing in Hollywood.

Jane Eyre actress talked about the undue pressure of cosmetic surgery to battle signs of ageing in the entertainment industry during an appearance on latest episode of How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast on November 26.

Ruth shared that the temptation to undergo injectables, fillers is “all around her” due to growing expectations in the industry.

The Affair actress mentioned, “It’s really hard, because the pressure is on - everyone does it.”

“Everyone does something to their face, and it's all available now more than ever,” explained the 43-year-old.

While speaking about the importance of women, Ruth pointed out, “You either choose to join your peers and put stuff in your face and make yourself look.”

“I don't think it makes you look younger; it just makes you look like you've had stuff done,” she argued.

Ruth noted that cosmetic surgery failed to “disguise a person’s age”, saying, “If you look at people who are 60, 70, and someone's had work and someone hasn't, they don't really look different ages.”

“They just look like someone's had work and someone hasn't had work, so it does feel like you make a choice,” stated the Luther actress.

Meanwhile, Ruth added that she didn’t want to alter her appearance because her natural movement and changeability is important to her ability to act.

