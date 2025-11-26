Britney Spears’ ex trying to push the singer to ‘dark place’: Report

Britney Spears loved ones have expressed their concerns as they believe that the singer’s former husband has pushed her to dark place.

A source spilled to Radar Online that the singer’s ex Kevin Federline took a brutal takedown of Britney in his tell-all memoir, titled You Thought You Knew.

“There are real worries building that Britney is feeling like she has precious little, if nothing left to live for and she could try to take her own life,” said an insider close to the Toxic hit-maker.

The source noted, “Kevin's book is just the latest in a long list of setbacks and disasters she's had to contend with, but the growing worry is this is the one that could push her over the edge.”

Kevin, who shares two sons with Britney, “painted” the singer as this “demonic, deadbeat mom while also reopening embarrassing wounds that occurred during their marriage has hit her hard and put her in an extremely dark place” mentioned an insider close to the singer.

“Everyone's just hoping this doesn't get any more depressing and Britney somehow finds a reason to smile and enjoy life again,” explained a source.

However, the source pointed out, “The way things are going it's looking very dark right now, to say the least,” for Britney.

Meanwhile, another source noted that Kevin seemed to poison against Britney to keep their sons away from her.

“These are horrific times for Britney and it's hard to see how she'll be able to lift herself up again,” added an insider.