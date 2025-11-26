'TSITP' fan Lily Reinhart reveals if working with Lola Tung had any perks

Lola Tung and Lily Reinhart worked together on horror film 'Forbidden Fruits'

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung filmed Forbidden Fruits with Lili Reinhart before the third and final season of her famous love-triangle show aired, but she kept tight-lipped about what was about to go down.

The 29-year-old actress shared that she kept trying to pry about who her character, Belly, ends up with, between Conrad and Jeremiah but Tung, 23, wouldn’t budge.

The Riverdale star confessed, “I asked her who she ends up with and she did not tell me,” during her interview at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Reinhart went on to note that although she understood Tung being “secretive,” she did try to persuade her to let her in on the secret, but the actress held her ground, saying she wasn’t allowed to speak about it.

The Chemical Hearts actress noted that they had a lot to talk about even without the show’s spoilers, as they bonded over working on teen dramas, and Reinhart added that she “felt very protective of her. She’s the sweetest person.”

Similar to the Hustlers actress, all The Summer I Turned Pretty fans were holding their breath, waiting to watch Tung’s character make her final decision in the show.

Despite it being the final season of the show, the creators have announced a new movie following Belly’s story, which fans are now waiting for.