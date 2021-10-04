Reese Witherspoon's tears prove art truly feeds her soul

Actress Reese Witherspoon got emotional and broke down into tears of joy while soaking in Christian Dior exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum on Sunday.

The actress could not control her emotions and began to shed tears of joy and inspiration after seeing amazing art.

'I realized today that I have not seen art, in person, in so long ... I started crying at the museum,' She expressed her thoughts.

'Art truly feeds my soul,' the actress explained of her first visit to a museum since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in March 2020.

Witherspoon took to Instagram to share her experience of visiting the museum.



The Dior exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, curated by Florence Müller in collaboration with Matthew Yokobosky, and designed by Nathalie Crinière, opened on September 10 and goes through February 20, 2022.



It features an array of over 200 haute couture garments, as well as photographs, archival videos, sketches, vintage perfume elements, accessories, along with his many sources of inspiration, all laid out in a truly gorgeous setting.

The gallery celebrates the attires rocked by stars from Grace Kelly to more modern celebrities such as actress Jennifer Lawrence.



'I can't describe in words how beautiful this museum is,' Witherspoon wrote across a video she shot that pans across one of the rooms of the exhibit.