Monday Oct 04 2021
Kathleen Turner blasts ‘Friends’ cast, says she ‘didn’t feel welcome on set’

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Kathleen Turner shared how the Friends cast treated her poorly off-camera
While Friends is a show enjoyed across generations since the past decades, everything that went down behind the scenes wasn’t all that pleasant.

Kathleen Turner, who played the role of Chandler’s transgender father opened up about how the show not only proved to be transphobic with the constant derision of her character, but also treated her poorly off-camera as well.

Speaking to Vulture in 2016, Turner said she did not feel welcome by the cast of the show.

“I’ll be quite honest, which is my wont: I didn’t feel very welcomed by the cast. I remember I was wearing this difficult sequined gown — and my high heels were absolutely killing me,” she shared.

“I found it odd that none of the actors thought to offer me a seat. Finally, it was one of the older crew members that said, ‘Get Miss Turner a chair.’ The Friends actors were such a clique — but I don’t think my experience with them was unique,” she continued.

“I think it was simply that they were such a tight little group that nobody from the outside mattered,” she added.

“Maybe if I’d had months to work with them, I’d be in a better position to evaluate their skill. But I could only judge based on the period I worked on the show, which wasn’t long. I do respect the camaraderie they had. You can see camaraderie on the screen,” she said in the same interview. 

