Tina Brown's new royals book to change the way how people see monarchy

The book will 'irrevocably change how the world perceives and understands the royal family'

Tina Brown is penning a new royals book, named The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — The Truth and Turmoil, is all set to change the way the world sees the royal family.



Dropping only a few months after Prince Harry releases his bombshell memoir, the book will be “full of powerful revelations, nuanced details, and searing insight” into the family.

The Palace Papers will be a sequel to Brown's previous royals book The Diana Chronicles and will follow where the latter left off.

According to media reports, it will reveal new stories about the family over the course of 25 years, as they attempted to pull themselves back together after the death of Princess Diana.



The details come from Brown’s “years of research and intimate access” to the family, and will supposedly divulge Prince Andrew’s controversial links with Jeffrey Epstein, and Meghan and Harry’s exit from the family.



Ahead of the book release, the royal family is reportedly “bracing” for its explosive revelations, especially because, as the publisher puts it, the book will “irrevocably change how the world perceives and understands the royal family.”