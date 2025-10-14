Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' hope getting out of prison crushed in brutal blow

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gives up hope for Trump pardon after prison sentence

Sean "Diddy" Combs has given up on hopes of coming out of prison anytime soon as he won’t be getting a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

The music mogul was sentenced to just over four years in federal prison on October 3 for two charges tied to prostitution.

Sources close to him have revealed that he truly believed he’d be released quickly and had even told others he’d be out in a matter of weeks.

Diddy’s team had spent months quietly trying to get help from political contacts in Washington, thinking Trump would step in.

But, citing sources inside Diddy’s camp, reporter Rob Shuter revealed that those efforts have now gone silent.

"He really thought it was a done deal," Shuter posted it on Substack, per Radar Online. "He was telling people he’d be out in weeks. Now reality’s sinking in."

"Turns out, no one’s returning his calls anymore," he added.

Trump confirmed that Diddy asked for a pardon but made it clear one isn’t coming, saying he got along with him but likely wouldn’t grant the request.

"A lot of people have asked me for pardons," he told reporters in the Oval Office."I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon.”

"I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile," Trump added.

Trump was then asked if he would say “no” to the request, to which he replied, "I would say so, yeah."