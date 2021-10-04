Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have no comeback’ after forgoing royal status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recently came under fire for having “no royal comeback” after NYc due to their decision to forgo the royal lifestyle.

This claim’s been made by royal expert Charlie Rae and during her interview with Entertainment Daily she was quoted saying, “There is no royal comeback.”

“They are no longer active members of the royal family and do not represent the royal family on anything. He said there were no crowds around them, only security guards.”

She also went on to say, “They made it clear they wanted to have private lives but continually invade their own privacy.”

Before concluding the expert listed all of the couple’s recent appearances, including their Global Citizen Live event in Central Park and big New York City trip with the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and dubbed them ‘hypocrites’.