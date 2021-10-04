 
entertainment
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have no comeback’ after forgoing royal status

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have no comeback’ after forgoing royal status
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have no comeback’ after forgoing royal status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recently came under fire for having “no royal comeback” after NYc due to their decision to forgo the royal lifestyle.

This claim’s been made by royal expert Charlie Rae and during her interview with Entertainment Daily she was quoted saying, “There is no royal comeback.”

“They are no longer active members of the royal family and do not represent the royal family on anything. He said there were no crowds around them, only security guards.”

She also went on to say, “They made it clear they wanted to have private lives but continually invade their own privacy.”

Before concluding the expert listed all of the couple’s recent appearances, including their Global Citizen Live event in Central Park and big New York City trip with the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and dubbed them ‘hypocrites’. 

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello, Aishwarya Rai, Amber Heard turn up the heat in Paris

Camila Cabello, Aishwarya Rai, Amber Heard turn up the heat in Paris
Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury music festival next year

Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury music festival next year
'Green booger': Cardi B's latest look sparks flurry of memes

'Green booger': Cardi B's latest look sparks flurry of memes

Watch: Dwayne Johnson wishes Grandma Grover in loving birthday tribute

Watch: Dwayne Johnson wishes Grandma Grover in loving birthday tribute
Jerry Seinfeld says sorry for ‘uncomfortable’ romantic aspect of ‘Bee Movie’

Jerry Seinfeld says sorry for ‘uncomfortable’ romantic aspect of ‘Bee Movie’

Queen’s ‘age-old traditions won’t work’ for Prince William, Kate Middleton

Queen’s ‘age-old traditions won’t work’ for Prince William, Kate Middleton
Meghan and Harry 'will never return to royal family,' expert predicts

Meghan and Harry 'will never return to royal family,' expert predicts

Queen Elizabeth thinks Kate Middleton can be 'head of royal family' one day

Queen Elizabeth thinks Kate Middleton can be 'head of royal family' one day
Jason Aldean fumes over California’s vaccine mandate for kids to attend school

Jason Aldean fumes over California’s vaccine mandate for kids to attend school
Queen blasted for taking ‘gambles’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s futures

Queen blasted for taking ‘gambles’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s futures
Ben Affleck heaps praises on pal George Clooney: ‘The best, most precise director’

Ben Affleck heaps praises on pal George Clooney: ‘The best, most precise director’

Prince Harry blasted for ‘flying off the handle’ before Megxit

Prince Harry blasted for ‘flying off the handle’ before Megxit

Latest

view all