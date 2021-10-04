 
entertainment
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Jerry Seinfeld says sorry for ‘uncomfortable’ romantic aspect of ‘Bee Movie’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

Bee Movie has been called out by fans before for showing a friendship between a bee and a woman
Bee Movie has been called out by fans before for showing a friendship between a bee and a woman

Jerry Seinfeld has finally apologized for the unintentional romantic aspect shown in his 2007 animated film, Bee Movie.

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor apologized to host Jimmy Fallon for the “uncomfortable” relationship shown between a bee and a human.

"I apologize for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of the Bee Movie," he said in a light-hearted tone.

"[It] really was not intentional, but after it came out, I realized this is really not appropriate for children,” he said.

“Because the bee seemed to have a thing for the girl, and we don't really want to pursue that as an idea in children's entertainment,” he added.

Bee Movie has been called out by fans before for showing a friendship between a bee and a woman, which leaned towards romantic at times.

More From Entertainment:

'Green booger': Cardi B's latest look sparks flurry of memes

'Green booger': Cardi B's latest look sparks flurry of memes

Meghan and Harry 'will never return to royal family,' expert predicts

Meghan and Harry 'will never return to royal family,' expert predicts

Queen Elizabeth thinks Kate Middleton can be 'head of royal family' one day

Queen Elizabeth thinks Kate Middleton can be 'head of royal family' one day
Jason Aldean fumes over California’s vaccine mandate for kids to attend school

Jason Aldean fumes over California’s vaccine mandate for kids to attend school
Queen blasted for taking ‘gambles’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s futures

Queen blasted for taking ‘gambles’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s futures
Ben Affleck heaps praises on pal George Clooney: ‘The best, most precise director’

Ben Affleck heaps praises on pal George Clooney: ‘The best, most precise director’

Prince Harry blasted for ‘flying off the handle’ before Megxit

Prince Harry blasted for ‘flying off the handle’ before Megxit
'Venom' soars through box office, collects $90.1 million

'Venom' soars through box office, collects $90.1 million
Prince William, Harry dubbed ‘very different characters’ from contrasting upbringings

Prince William, Harry dubbed ‘very different characters’ from contrasting upbringings
Turgut Alp of ‘Ertugrul’ turns a rider, listens to Imran Khan's ‘Satisfya’: Watch

Turgut Alp of ‘Ertugrul’ turns a rider, listens to Imran Khan's ‘Satisfya’: Watch
Queen Elizabeth ‘ losing influence’ over Firm ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth ‘ losing influence’ over Firm ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Twitter thinks Jeff Bezos will make a real-life version of ‘Squid Game’ after his tweet

Twitter thinks Jeff Bezos will make a real-life version of ‘Squid Game’ after his tweet

Latest

view all