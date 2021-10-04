Jerry Seinfeld says sorry for ‘uncomfortable’ romantic aspect of ‘Bee Movie’

Bee Movie has been called out by fans before for showing a friendship between a bee and a woman

Jerry Seinfeld has finally apologized for the unintentional romantic aspect shown in his 2007 animated film, Bee Movie.

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor apologized to host Jimmy Fallon for the “uncomfortable” relationship shown between a bee and a human.

"I apologize for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of the Bee Movie," he said in a light-hearted tone.

"[It] really was not intentional, but after it came out, I realized this is really not appropriate for children,” he said.

“Because the bee seemed to have a thing for the girl, and we don't really want to pursue that as an idea in children's entertainment,” he added.

Bee Movie has been called out by fans before for showing a friendship between a bee and a woman, which leaned towards romantic at times.