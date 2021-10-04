 
Camila Cabello, Aishwarya Rai, Amber Heard turn up the heat in Paris

Camila Cabello, Amber Heard and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strutted their stuff when they graced the catwalk on Sunday during Paris Fashion Week.

The stars, along with other women, walked for French cosmetics brand L’Oreal at the foot of the Eiffel Tower to unveil their spring-summer 2022 range.

Camila was snapped dropping jaws as she walked down the ramp in a flirty ivory dress which was embellished with delicate floral patterns in pink and green hues.

As for Amber, the Aquaman star opted for a pale pink jumpsuit which featured split sleeves and dramatic feather details at the shoulders.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads with an all-white flowy look that featured dramatic draping. 

Other global stars to grace the catwalk were Dame Helen, Aja Naomi King, Isabeli Fontana, Noemie Lenoir and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

