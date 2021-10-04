 
entertainment
Kate Middleton ‘found a niche to serve the royal family after ‘painstaking’ process

Kate Middleton reportedly worked tirelessly to come up with a royal strategy that would best serve the royal family.

This claim’s been made by the managing director of Majesty magazine, Joe Little.

He weighed in on it all during an appearance on the Royally US podcast and was even quoted saying, “Kate as a team player—specifically the sporty, athletic Kate—has been evidenced in the last few days.”

“She played tennis with Emma Raducanu in London, and has shown how good a tennis player she actually is.”

He even added, “Had she not been royal, perhaps she would have gone on to be an accomplished athlete or a sportsperson of some sort.”

“Kate has found her own niche within the Royal Family, and she focuses on things that mean a great deal to her.”

“She feels that she can give something to the charities, rather than just cover lots of charities but not in a great way.”

