Harry Styles unearths hidden meaning of 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles has given fans the answer to their much awaited question.

The singer finally caved in and confessed about what the meaning of the title of his hit song Watermelon Sugar.

While performing onstage in Nashville, the singer teased the audience on the meaning.

"This song is about..." Styles began. "It doesn't really matter what it's about," he said stirring a reaction from the crowd.

The singer then went on to explain that the song touches on the aspect of intimacy.

"It's about, uh, the sweetness of life."

He then got the crowd sing a few lines with him before finally admitting, "It's also about the female [expletive] but that's totally different, it's not really relevant," prompting fans to erupt in cheers.