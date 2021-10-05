 
Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Bella Hadid channels '90s vibes during her latest appearance in NYC

Tuesday Oct 05, 2021

Bella Hadid channels 90s vibes during her latest appearance in NYC

Bella Hadid spread colours of love as she ran errands in her adopted home of Manhattan on Monday morning.

The 24-year-old catwalk queen turned an ordinary New York City street into her own personal runway while sporting a simple tank top and trousers combo.

Bella showcased her toned and tanned arms in a black tank top and carried a black leather jacket in one arm.

Hadid wore green wide-legged slacks with white trainers as she pounded the pavement in the SoHo area of the city.

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella's  bright auburn hair was worn in natural waves and she shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of rectangular Dior frames.

