Tuesday Oct 05 2021
Billie Eilish condemns Texas abortion law, lashes out at lawmakers

Eilish slammed the law stating it makes her feel sick 

Billie Eilish slammed the Texas abortion laws, blasting lawmakers for trying to exert control over women's bodies. 

During a concert in Austin on Saturday, the Bad Guy singer said she is “sick and tired of old men” who she brought the law into effect last month.

“My body, my [expletive] choice,” Eilish can be seen telling the cheering audience in a clip posted to Twitter on Saturday.

“When they made that [expletive] a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show. so, because I wanted to punish this [expletive] place for allowing that to happen here,” she continued.

“But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the [expletive] victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the [expletive] up!” Eilish added. 

In an Instagram post last month, Eilish slammed the law stating, “Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights,” she wrote, according to the Independent. 

“If you and your ‘homies’ or bros’ aren’t talking about the abortion laws in Texas, chances are you’re part of a problem," she further captioned an image in the post. 

