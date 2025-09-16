Pete Davidson heaps praise on 'oldest' industry pal MGK

Pete Davidson showers praise on 'best friend' Machine Gun Kelly

Pete Davidson is full of praise for his oldest best friend in show business, Machine Gun Kelly.

Pete presented MGK with the Style Icon Award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in New York City on September 12.

"I f------ love this dude," he declared, noting that the Home hitmaker is a "great dad" to his daughters, Casie, 16, whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon, and Saga Blade Fox-Baker, 5 months, whom he shares with former fiancée Megan Fox.

Meanwhile, the Saturday Night Live alum is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

"Colson is, I think, my oldest best friend in this tough biz," Pete continued. "Pound for pound, I think he’s maybe the most talented person I have ever met. He can rap, he can play guitar, he can rock, he can act."

"He always leads by example… and I am really grateful that I have someone that I can call just to shoot the s----, or talk about what the hell is going on in our careers or how the world works," he continued.

"He’s just a wonderful person and so resilient. He’s been around for two decades and he is 35. That’s a crazy accomplishment. And he’s not going anywhere," he added.

MGK then told the audience he hopes "to take a heavier step into fashion, designing, campaigning, and modeling" after winning the award.

"My style can be unconventional. To some my name is unfamiliar, but I am completely unapologetic in my authenticity with what I sing and what I wear," Machin Gun Kelly added.