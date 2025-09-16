Robert Pattinson's struggle to uncover 'The Batman Part 2' script code revealed

Robert Pattinson’s honest reaction to 'The Batman Part 2' plot revealed

The Batman Part 2 director, Matt Reeves, has opened up about Robert Pattinson’s reaction to the script.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the American director candidly shared that the Hollywood actor faced trouble to open the script.

Sharing that the script was under high-scrutiny, he said, "So, Benito, who’s my assistant, he goes and seeks out a very, very high security pouch that has a code on it that then we have to send separately.”

Revealing Pattinson can’t unlock the code, Reeves continued, "And then [Robert] was like: 'I can’t open it.' I said: 'I know, here’s the code.' He opened it, and then we had a FaceTime after he read. It was very exciting."

Recalling his honest reaction, he told the outlet,"He’s Batman, and if he doesn’t like it, not good. I was super excited. I thought that he really would [like it] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman and for Bruce [Wayne], have never been done before in this way”

Before concluding, the 59-year-old director shared, "I had a feeling that he would respond in this way, but the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging."

The Batman Part 2 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 1, 2027.