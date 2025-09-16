 
Geo News

Robert Pattinson's struggle to uncover 'The Batman Part 2' script code revealed

Robert Pattinson’s starrer movie 'The Batman Part 2' is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2027

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2025

Robert Pattinson’s honest reaction to The Batman Part 2 plot revealed
Robert Pattinson’s honest reaction to 'The Batman Part 2' plot revealed

The Batman Part 2 director, Matt Reeves, has opened up about Robert Pattinson’s reaction to the script.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the American director candidly shared that the Hollywood actor faced trouble to open the script.

Sharing that the script was under high-scrutiny, he said, "So, Benito, who’s my assistant, he goes and seeks out a very, very high security pouch that has a code on it that then we have to send separately.”

Revealing Pattinson can’t unlock the code, Reeves continued, "And then [Robert] was like: 'I can’t open it.' I said: 'I know, here’s the code.' He opened it, and then we had a FaceTime after he read. It was very exciting."

Recalling his honest reaction, he told the outlet,"He’s Batman, and if he doesn’t like it, not good. I was super excited. I thought that he really would [like it] because the things that it does for his character, for Batman and for Bruce [Wayne], have never been done before in this way”

Before concluding, the 59-year-old director shared, "I had a feeling that he would respond in this way, but the fact that he did was incredibly encouraging."

The Batman Part 2 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 1, 2027.

Pete Davidson heaps praise on 'oldest' industry pal MGK
Pete Davidson heaps praise on 'oldest' industry pal MGK
‘Knives Out 3' star reveals surprising experience of working on film
‘Knives Out 3' star reveals surprising experience of working on film
Nina Dobrev's break up with Shaun White crushed her marriage hopes
Nina Dobrev's break up with Shaun White crushed her marriage hopes
'Batman' director recalls top star reaction to sequel script
'Batman' director recalls top star reaction to sequel script
Kaitlyn Bristowe pays heartfelt birthday tribute to mom 'Mama B'
Kaitlyn Bristowe pays heartfelt birthday tribute to mom 'Mama B'
Karla Sofía Gascón works on new movie in Italy
Karla Sofía Gascón works on new movie in Italy
Matt Reeves promises unparalleled cinematic experience in 'The Batman Part 2'
Matt Reeves promises unparalleled cinematic experience in 'The Batman Part 2'
Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, & more set to headline music festival
Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, & more set to headline music festival