 
Geo News

Jonas Brothers send audience into frenzy with onstage fan's baby gender reveal

Jonas Brothers left the audience gasping with mid-show reveal

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

September 16, 2025

Jonas Brothers reveal gender of fan's baby during live show

The Jonas Brothers surprised their audience by revealing the gender of a fan’s baby.

On Saturday, September 13, the band, which is on its JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, performed in Utah, where they created an unforgettable memory for a fan with an announcement of her baby's gender.

A clip circulating on social media shows Joe Jonas having a conversation with a fan who was holding an envelope.

In the mic, he can be heard sharing his excitement as he said, “I’m very excited about this,” and walked away, holding the envelope.

“Let’s find our shall we?” the 36-year-old American singer-songwriter and actor hyped up the audience, and the band went on to play their song Little Bird ahead of announcing the big news.

“So many little birds tonight out there,” Joe quipped as the song was about to complete and joked that the fan’s announcement slipped his mind.

While opening the envelope, the Summer Baby crooner said, “Show me the baby,” adding, “Place your bets now. Just kidding. You can’t do that here.”

“It’s a girl!” the father of two then announced the gender, screaming his lungs out as the stage lit up pink.

“Congratulations,” Joe wished his fan.

