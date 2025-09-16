‘Knives Out 3' star reveals surprising experience working on film

'Knives Out 3' newcomer expresses gratitude after joining the cast

Daryl McCormack has recently opened up about his experience of joining the cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

In an interview with ScreenRant, the Irish actor expressed gratitude for being a part of the third installment of Knives Out.

Referring to previous installments, he said, “I think, you know, the kind of aura that has been set up with these casts that come in every film and knowing that each film has its kind of unique take and touch.”

Speaking of the A-list celebrities, Daniel Craig, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, and Glenn Close in the movie, McCormack continued, “But really, like, at the early part of my career, to be surrounded by these massive A-listers.

"I think, I was like really grateful and glad that Rian [Johnson] would invite me in and trust me to play my part.

“Set life was so easy. I think it's been said quite a bit of the last day that it's amazing to see these amazing big actors,” he said.

Before concluding, Daryl McCormack shared, “There's the byproduct that we're making a movie together, but some of my fondest memories have been just hanging out in the green room."

The upcoming mystery movie revolves around the murder of a charismatic but manipulative priest, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, in a small upstate New York town.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released in cinemas on December 12, 2025.