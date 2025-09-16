 
Geo News

‘Knives Out 3' star reveals surprising experience working on film

'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' is set to be released on December 12, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2025

Knives Out 3 newcomer expresses gratitude after joining the cast
'Knives Out 3' newcomer expresses gratitude after joining the cast

Daryl McCormack has recently opened up about his experience of joining the cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

In an interview with ScreenRant, the Irish actor expressed gratitude for being a part of the third installment of Knives Out.

Referring to previous installments, he said, “I think, you know, the kind of aura that has been set up with these casts that come in every film and knowing that each film has its kind of unique take and touch.”

Knives Out 3  Daryl McCormack shows gratitude for joining the cast
'Knives Out 3'  Daryl McCormack shows gratitude for joining the cast

Speaking of the A-list celebrities, Daniel Craig, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, and Glenn Close in the movie, McCormack continued, “But really, like, at the early part of my career, to be surrounded by these massive A-listers.

"I think, I was like really grateful and glad that Rian [Johnson] would invite me in and trust me to play my part.

“Set life was so easy. I think it's been said quite a bit of the last day that it's amazing to see these amazing big actors,” he said.

Before concluding, Daryl McCormack shared, “There's the byproduct that we're making a movie together, but some of my fondest memories have been just hanging out in the green room."

The upcoming mystery movie revolves around the murder of a charismatic but manipulative priest, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, in a small upstate New York town.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released in cinemas on December 12, 2025.

Karla Sofía Gascón works on new movie in Italy
Karla Sofía Gascón works on new movie in Italy
Matt Reeves promises unparalleled cinematic experience in 'The Batman Part 2'
Matt Reeves promises unparalleled cinematic experience in 'The Batman Part 2'
Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, & more set to headline music festival
Coachella 2026: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, & more set to headline music festival
Meri Brown opens up about ex Kody Brown's parenting style over the years
Meri Brown opens up about ex Kody Brown's parenting style over the years
Mary McDonnell set to star in Marvel's 'Vision' series and thriller 'One Second After'
Mary McDonnell set to star in Marvel's 'Vision' series and thriller 'One Second After'
Ed Sheeran used AI to write lyrics on new album?
Ed Sheeran used AI to write lyrics on new album?
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after Biker Gang declares her G.O.A.T video
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after Biker Gang declares her G.O.A.T
Lauryn Hill makes stylish cameo at NYFW with daughter Selah Marley
Lauryn Hill makes stylish cameo at NYFW with daughter Selah Marley