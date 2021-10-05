Britney Spears thanks her fans for helping her escape abusive conservatorship

Britney Spears said on Monday that the #FreeBritney movement helped her escape

American singer Britney Spears is thanking her enormous fan-base for sticking by her side throughout her conservatorship battle.

In an Instagram post, the Toxic singer, 39, said on Monday that the #FreeBritney movement helped her escape the shackles of the abusive conservatorship that she had been ensnared within for 13 years.

“#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” she wrote underneath a video of her posing for the camera with Kanye West’s Fade playing in the background.

“I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it,” she went on to say.

“I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true,” she added.

This comes days after her father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator.