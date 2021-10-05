Kate Middleton issues statement ahead of UCL visit

The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting University College London (UCL) on Tuesday to meet researchers embarking on a major new early years study ‘Children of the 2020s’.

According to reports, this will be the first in a number of upcoming engagements Kate Middleton will undertake as part of the study.

Speaking ahead of the visit, The Duchess of Cambridge said:" "Our early childhoods shape our adult lives and knowing more about what impacts this critical time is fundamental to understanding what we as a society can do to improve our future health and happiness."

She added, "The landmark 'Children of the 2020s' study will illustrate the importance of the first five years and provide insights into the most critical aspects of early childhood, as well as the factors which support or hinder positive lifelong outcomes."

Kate said, "I am committed to supporting greater in-depth research in this vital area and I'm delighted to be meeting all those behind the study at this early stage."