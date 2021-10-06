Scott Disick spotted enjoying shopping with his beautiful assistant after split from Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick does not seem to stay alone for a long time as he was spotted shopping with his stunning colleague on Tuesday after split from Amelia Hamlin.



Disick emerged after splitting from girlfriend Amelia Hamlin for a day of retail therapy with his faithful assistant.



Scott's faithful assistant looked as if she could have been a member of the Kardashian family following a recent makeover.



The two spent two hours shopping inside the exclusive store after arriving to the back of Beverly Hills shop in Scott's Sprinter Van.

Scott and his pal were dressed in the latest trends for their luxurious day of shopping. The 38-year-old rocked a tan button down jacket, tie-dye T-shirt, and camouflage print trouser.

Despite being his second-in-command, Scott's friend was certain to have all eyes on her with her very leggy look. She appeared to have had a makeover with a fresh tan, head full of sleek hair.

The brunette beauty looked stunning wearing Daisy Dukes, a white top, and baggy sky blue shirt. Once the pair were done at Tom Ford, the stunner followed Scott outside carrying a shopping bag.