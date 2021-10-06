 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles won't allow Meghan and Harry major royal perk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Prince Charles wont allow Meghan and Harry major royal perk

Prince Charles could deny Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a major royal perk following the couple's departure from the Firm, according to reports insiders have claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world by quitting as senior members of the Royal Family. The couple relocated to California with their son, Archie last year and have since welcomed a daughter.

However, when Prince Charles becomes King, Meghan and Harry are expected to miss out on a royal perk.

Prince Charles moved into Clarence House after the Queen Mother died in 2002, where she had lived for nearly five decades.

Previously, it was reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were earmarked to move into Clarence House once Prince Charles became King.

However, new reports claim due to Megxit this is no longer the case. The  Sussexes’ departure to California means Clarence House is now “no longer on the cards.”  Clarence House was the location where Prince William and Kate Middleton gave their engagement interview.

More From Entertainment:

Queen urged to 'hand over' one of her royal roles to Kate with aim to reshape monarchy

Queen urged to 'hand over' one of her royal roles to Kate with aim to reshape monarchy
Scott Disick spotted enjoying shopping with his beautiful assistant after split from Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick spotted enjoying shopping with his beautiful assistant after split from Amelia Hamlin
Britney Spears sparks major fan conversation with a new video

Britney Spears sparks major fan conversation with a new video
Adele delights fans as she teases first teaser of her new music 'Easy On Me'

Adele delights fans as she teases first teaser of her new music 'Easy On Me'
Hailey Bieber puts her model figure on display as she steps out in LA

Hailey Bieber puts her model figure on display as she steps out in LA
The actress who played Goncagül in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' gets married

The actress who played Goncagül in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' gets married

'Among the Stars': With scenes from space, TV series shines light on team fixing spectrometer

'Among the Stars': With scenes from space, TV series shines light on team fixing spectrometer
'Among the Stars' :

'Among the Stars' : "With scenes from space, TV series shines light on team fixing spectrometer
Adele teases new music with video clip

Adele teases new music with video clip
Kate Middleton issues statement ahead of UCL visit

Kate Middleton issues statement ahead of UCL visit

Matt Smith: The Crown's Prince Philip actor plays Daemon Targaryen in 'House of The Dragon'

Matt Smith: The Crown's Prince Philip actor plays Daemon Targaryen in 'House of The Dragon'
Russian actress, director arrive at ISS to film first movie in space

Russian actress, director arrive at ISS to film first movie in space

Latest

view all