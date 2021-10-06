Prince Charles won't allow Meghan and Harry major royal perk

Prince Charles could deny Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a major royal perk following the couple's departure from the Firm, according to reports insiders have claimed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world by quitting as senior members of the Royal Family. The couple relocated to California with their son, Archie last year and have since welcomed a daughter.

However, when Prince Charles becomes King, Meghan and Harry are expected to miss out on a royal perk.



Prince Charles moved into Clarence House after the Queen Mother died in 2002, where she had lived for nearly five decades.

Previously, it was reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were earmarked to move into Clarence House once Prince Charles became King.

However, new reports claim due to Megxit this is no longer the case. The Sussexes’ departure to California means Clarence House is now “no longer on the cards.” Clarence House was the location where Prince William and Kate Middleton gave their engagement interview.