Britney Spears lashes out at family for keeping mum during her abusive guardianship

Britney Spears said her family dynamic is still “toxic” as she sent a message to her relatives and friends

American singer Britney Spears is hitting out at her family for staying complicit while she was getting abused in her conservatorship.

In a new Instagram post, the singer, 39, said her family dynamic is still “toxic” as she sent a message to her relatives and friends who turned a blind eye towards her estranged father Jamie Spears as he continued his arrangement.

“This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry … she’s saving her divine feminine sister,” she wrote, underneath a photo of a painting.

“I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!!!!!” she wrote.

“If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different [from you] so they can [expletive] with you !!!!” she added.

She concluded the post by thanking her attorney Mathew S. Rosengart “who has helped change my life.”