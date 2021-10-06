 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
Web Desk

Britney Spears lashes out at family for keeping mum during her abusive guardianship

Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Britney Spears said her family dynamic is still “toxic” as she sent a message to her relatives and friends
Britney Spears said her family dynamic is still "toxic" as she sent a message to her relatives and friends

American singer Britney Spears is hitting out at her family for staying complicit while she was getting abused in her conservatorship.

In a new Instagram post, the singer, 39, said her family dynamic is still “toxic” as she sent a message to her relatives and friends who turned a blind eye towards her estranged father Jamie Spears as he continued his arrangement.

“This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry … she’s saving her divine feminine sister,” she wrote, underneath a photo of a painting.

“I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!!!!!” she wrote.

“If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different [from you] so they can [expletive] with you !!!!” she added.

She concluded the post by thanking her attorney Mathew S. Rosengart “who has helped change my life.” 

Emily Ratajkowski reveals why she waited years to expose Robin Thicke

Elijah Wood says ‘LOTR’ orc was designed after Harvey Weinstein to get back at him

Kate Middleton has ability to reshape and project monarchy into future

Prince Charles won't allow Meghan and Harry major royal perk

Scott Disick spotted enjoying shopping with his beautiful assistant after split from Amelia Hamlin

Britney sparks major fan conversation with a new video

Adele delights fans as she teases first teaser of her new music 'Easy On Me'

Hailey Bieber puts her model figure on display as she steps out in LA

The actress who played Goncagül in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' gets married

'Among the Stars': With scenes from space, TV series shines light on team fixing spectrometer

'Among the Stars' :

Adele teases new music with video clip

