Wednesday Oct 06 2021
Ben Affleck opens up about final Batman portrayal on ‘The Flash’

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Ben Affleck spoke about playing the Dark Knight in the upcoming film The Flash
American actor Ben Affleck is looking back at his time as Batman and how he enjoyed wearing the cape recently.

During an interview with Variety, the actor spoke about playing the Dark Knight in the upcoming film The Flash, which will be the last time the actor will be seen as the Caped Crusader.

"It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult. This was really lovely. Really fun,” he said.

Affleck’s mention of the “difficult” time had been a reference towards his previous portrayal for 2017’s Justice League.

While the film itself was a bust at the box office, the director of the flick, Joss Whedon was slapped with allegations of unprofessional behavior by actor Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot. 

