Lindsay Lohan launches podcast to 'connect more' with fans

Lindsay Lohan announced her own podcast, in order to stay connected with her fans across the globe.

The actress revealed she struck a deal with media company Studio 71, for her new project.

"I'm excited to partner with Studio 71 in the development and production of my podcast," wrote Lohan.

"I'm looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries."

The company also took to their Instagram to share the news in a post that read, "Studio71 is excited to announce that actress, singer, and entrepreneur @lindsaylohan has partnered with us to launch her first-ever podcast. We cannot wait for listeners to hear this never-before-seen side of Lindsay!"

The podcast is expected to air in late 2021 or early 2022, reported Variety.

Lohan is the latest star to join the Studio 71 podcast family, which also includes The Real's Jeannie Mai and Full House's Bob Saget.